The DriveBC webcam at the intersection of Highway 3A and Highway 97 shows traffic backed up due to the crash which has closed Highway 97. (DriveBC)

Serious crash between pick up and semi truck on Highway 97 near Penticton

Police said the highway will be closed for an extended period in Kaleden

Updated: 9:45 a.m.

A serious crash on Highway 97 at the scales in Kaleden will see the road closed for an extended period of time on Wednesday, said police.

According to Penticton RCMP, a southbound pickup truck and a northbound semi truck collided resulting in diesel fuel being spilled onto Highway 97.

Highway 97 will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time for completion of the police investigation and for cleaning up the diesel spill.

Please refer to Drive BC for updates on road openings and alternate routes.

The crash took place at 8 a.m.

Emergency vehicles are on scene at the incident between Lakehill Road and the Okanagan Game Farm Road six kilometres south of Penticton.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There have been several crashes in this area of Highway 97 which is near the uncontrolled intersection connecting to Highway 3A which is currently the only route available for transport trucks and essential travel from the Lower Mainland.

On Tuesday, a serious T-bone crash took place at the intersection of Highway 97- Channel Parkway and Warren Avenue, closing Highway 97 for several hours.

READ MORE: T-bone collission on Channel Parkway

