Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

Crash on Highway 97 near Kelowna International Airport. (Jenny Smith/ Black Press Media)

UPDATE: Fatal crash involving motorbike closes Highway 97 near Kelowna airport

Traffic is backed up in both directions at Old Vernon Road

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP released a statement that the motor vehicle collision on Highway 97 was fatal.

On June 23, at approximately 3:55 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and the north end of Old Vernon Road.

The northbound lanes of Hwy 97 are closed at Airport Way, with northbound traffic being redirected onto Airport Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Drivers should expect significant delays on northbound Highway 97.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting any witnesses to please come forward or if you have any dash camera recordings from around the time of this collision to also please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.

Original:

A collision involving a motorcycle and a truck has closed Highway 97 at Old Vernon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes, after the Kelowna International Airport.

Emergency crews are on scene and witnesses say the incident appears to be serious.

Traffic is heavily backed up headed north on Highway 97.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHighway 97Kelownamotorcycle

Previous story
Learning to live with wildfires should be at core of prevention efforts, experts urge

Just Posted

Mama Mia opened on June 22 at Queen Elizabeth Park. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Mama Mia celebrates opening night in the park

Clara Maltby alongside her students at Revelstoke Secondary on June 23. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘It’s the kids’: Long-time high school secretary celebrates retirement

A semi truck in a ditch on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke. (Terry M Twitter)
Delays on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke following semi-truck incident

Jessica Stewardson, Mike Hooker, and Todd Hicks of School District 19 view the display on National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Forest filled with red: Student-made display commemorates missing Indigenous women and girls