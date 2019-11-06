Seven-hour benefit planned for Salmon Arm musician battling brain tumour

John Fleming, Left, pictured with his Seal Skull Hammer bandmates Darin Herting and Alton Gowen. Fleming was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour and friends and family are rallying to raise funds to assist with his recovery. (File Photo)

Friends, family and others in the Shuswap know him by a number of names – Brother John, Johnny Skull, John Fleming. Whatever they call him, all agree the news he has been incapacitated by a brain tumour is heartbreaking.

Fleming is well known in Salmon Arm for his part in the hillbilly rock trio Seal Skull Hammer. According to a GoFundMe page set up to benefit him, Fleming was diagnosed recently and the prognosis is uncertain, but a lengthy and costly recovery is anticipated. As such, a benefit concert is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, and the GoFundMe page is live with a $10,000 fundraising goal to benefit Fleming and his family as he recovers.

The concert, which is being advertised as “the Johnny Skull variety show,” will feature seven hours of live music at the Nexus at First United Church, as well as a silent auction benefiting Fleming’s recovery. Admission and food are available by donation.

Those who want to wish Fleming well can do so on a Facebook group which is being maintained by his close friends and family so people can get kind words to him even though his circumstances have made him difficult to reach by phone. The group is called Love for John -aka Brother John Fleming Group.

The GoFundMe page can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/supprt-for-john.

