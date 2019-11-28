Seven people killed in small plane crash in Kingston, Ont.

Police say the area was under a wind advisory at the time

A police car blocks the end of Creekford Road in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is examining weather as a possible factor in a crash that claimed the lives of seven people in Kingston, Ont., a spokesman said Thursday.

The plane was heading from the Toronto area to the airport in Kingston when it crashed at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area about seven kilometres from its destination, Chris Krepski told reporters.

“I don’t have any information about (the weather) but that is something we’re going to take a close look at,” Krepski said. “We’ll work all day during daylight. If we need to come back tomorrow, we will. When the wreckage will be removed is still to be determined.”

Const. Ash Gutheinz of the Kingston police said the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while the conditions may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly “blustery.”

He confirmed Thursday afternoon that seven people were killed in the crash, but declined to give more details.

A spokesman for Canadian Forces Base Trenton, meanwhile, said a military helicopter dealt with high winds while it searched for the crash site.

Maj. Trevor Reid said the helicopter crew found the wreckage thanks to an emergency beacon on board the plane.

READ MORE: Snowbirds aerobatics team to return to Canada after crash in U.S.

Residents in the area also noted there was heavy rain and strong winds around the time of the crash.

“I was amazed that anybody was even flying last night because there was lots of notice that this windstorm was coming,” said Rob Gibson, who lives near the site of the crash.

Gibson said in an interview he could hear a helicopter searching for the downed aircraft Wednesday night, but didn’t hear any sounds from the crash itself.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests
Next story
Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Just Posted

Youth recipient of $15,000 grant to respond to an urgent local need announced Dec. 3

Future Launch Community Challenge an RBC Foundation and Community Foundation nation-wide project

Winter permit now in place for Rogers Pass

High of minus three today

Environment Canada issues wind warning for West Columbia region

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop Thursday and Friday

Revelstoke Grizzlies’ new coach lives and breathes hockey

“I can watch it 24/7”

Three shows at Traverse this weekend

See the Pender Street Steppers on Thursday, Jodie B Friday and Blacked Out and The Corps Saturday

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

The 34-year-old has was on probation for two earlier convictions at the time of the incident

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Gary Haupt said his upcoming contract to be the Cherry Lane Santa has been terminated

Earthquake felt in and near Penticton

Quake occurred 14 kilometres from Penticton early on the morning of Nov. 28.

Most Read