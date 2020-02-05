Seven vehicles involved in accident near Kelowna airport

The northbound lanes of Highway 97 have come to a standstill

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 has come to a standstill due to multi-vehicle accident (Connor Trembley - Capital News)

At least seven vehicles are reportedly involved in an accident on Highway 97 about two kilometres north of the Kelowna Airport.

Reports on social media indicate the accident happened around 5 p.m. and emergency crews are on scene.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter said traffic has completely stopped.

It’s the second multi-vehicle accident on the highway this afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m. crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 97 at Gatzke Road near Oyama.

Roads are reported to be slick with black ice.

More to come.

Traffic is backed up kilometers due to a multi-vehicle collision just north of the Kelowna Airport . pic.twitter.com/tOcZ7En33J — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) February 6, 2020

