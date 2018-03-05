Det-Sgt Hank Idsinga is seen walking back to a Police Command Vehicle after briefing the media at a Toronto property where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked, Thursday, February 8, 2018. Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Seventh set of remains linked to alleged Toronto serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference for 10:30 a.m. today to provide an update on their investigation into alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Investigators in Toronto have recovered a seventh set of remains linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, a police source said Monday.

McArthur, a 66-year-old self-employed landscaper, has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of six men who had disappeared from or had ties to Toronto’s gay village.

The source said the new unidentified remains were found in a planter at the same Toronto property where six other sets were found, also in large planters.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release information ahead of a news conference set for 10:30 a.m. Monday.

McArthur was arrested in January and charged with the murders of Andrew Kinsman and Selim Esen, who went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Later that month, police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan and Soroush Mahmudi, as well as the presumed death of Dean Lisowick, who had never been reported missing.

McArthur was further charged in the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam late last month.

So far, police have only identified three of the sets of remains recovered — those of Kinsman, 49, Mahmudi, 50, and Navaratnam, 40.

The case launched a sprawling investigation.

Investigators have searched multiple properties in the Toronto area, including excavating the backyard at the home where the seven sets of remains were found.

The Canadian Press

