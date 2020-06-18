Several bears and cubs spotted in North Okanagan parks

Kalamalka and Ellison provincial parks each have a mama bear and babes

A Vernon couple came across a mother bear and her cub at Ellison Provincial Park Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020. (Jake Folliott photo)

A Vernon couple were thankful to be in their truck when they came across a mother bear and her cub at Ellison Provincial Park.

Sue and Jake Folliott had their little dog Lily with them as they were driving to go for a hike the evening of Wednesday, June 17.

The mother and cub sauntered across Okanagan Landing Road right at the entrance to the park.

After alerting the park ranger and the host, they didn’t see the bears again.

“I’ve never seen a bear,” said Sue. “Glad I was in my car and didn’t come across them in the park on the trail or campground.

“We were on high alert after that while we were walking along the lake.”

A bear and cub have also been spotted in the Cosens Bay area of Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. There are signs in the area stating that a bear and cub are in the park.

A bear was also spotted on Pearson Road (Butcher Boys area) June 17 as well.

Wildlife

