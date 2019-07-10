Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Revelstoke. (File photo)

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Revelstoke

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for a big storm today

Environment Canada has issued a sever thunderstorm watch the for West Columbia region, including Revelstoke.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain and large hail. Strong wind gusts are also possible,” the news release said.

READ MORE: Revelstoke roads and weather: risk of thunderstorms

Environment Canada goes on to warn that large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the news release said.

To report severe weather send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm

