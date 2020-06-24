Lightning in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Okanagan

A thunderstorm may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain

Take cover, cozy up on the couch and enjoy the ride, as a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Okanagan residents are strongly encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Kelowna:

Vernon:

Salmon Arm:

Penticton:

