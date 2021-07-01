Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Okanagan Valley and Shuswap regions.

On July 1 at around 10 a.m., it was forecast that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada’s heat warning for the regions remains in effect alongside the severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada warns that large hail can cause injury and damage property.

It also said intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops, and since Canadians are killed or injured by lightning every year, the public is encouraged to head indoors when they hear thunder.

