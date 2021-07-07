A lightning strike. (File photo)

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Shuswap region

Pea to nickel-sized hail and 70 km/h winds could occur

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Shuswap region.

At around 11 a.m. on July 7, Environment Canada stated conditions are favourable for the development of intense thunderstorms.

The main threats Environment Canada forecasts for July 7, are pea to nickel-sized hail, five to 15 millimetres of heavy rain, and 70 km/h wind gusts.

The thunderstorm is forecasted to arrive mid-afternoon and last into the evening.

As always, Environment Canada remind the public to go indoors when they hear thunder as lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

