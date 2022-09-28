Shakira to stand trial on tax fraud charges in Spain

Shakira has been ordered to stand trial on 2018 allegations the pop star had not paid $13.9 million in taxes she owed between 2012 and 2014.

Reports say that on Sept. 27, a Spanish judge approved a trial on six counts of tax fraud tied to allegations that Shakira spent most of her time in Spain during those years and owes taxes to the country despite having an official residence in the Bahamas.

For more videos like that click HERE

The singer, who rejected a deal to avoid trial, has adamantly denied any wrongdoing. Her PR firm maintains that she’s paid everything she owes and another $2.8 million in interest.

If she is found guilty, Shakira faces a possible eight-year prison sentence and a large fine.

The court in which she will stand trial is located in Esplugues de Llobregat. A trial date has yet to be set.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentfraudmoney launderingtaxesvideo

Previous story
Lawyer for First Nation says goal of B.C. land claim case is reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: UBCM hosts ‘reimagining health care in B.C.’ session

Just Posted

Horse Camp (Traci Ludwig)
Month-long summer camp taught Revelstoke kids to ride horses

Dean Jackson, General Manager/Executive Professional, is in the running for a provincial PGA BC award. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Golf Course Executive Professional, Dean Jackson, up for provincial award

School District 19 trustees have approved the 2019/20 capital plan, with a strong focus on prioritizing Columbia Park Elementary School renovations. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)
Eight up for election for Revelstoke Board of Education

Host, Casey Brown, at the Dark Horse Invitational at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Zachary Delaney)
The winners of the other awards up for grabs at the Dark Horse Invitational