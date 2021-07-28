People can be seen trying to pick up glass from wine bottles that are across both lanes of traffic on Highway 97 in Oliver Wednesday afternoon. (Anica Grenzberg Facebook)

Shattered wine bottles close Highway 97 north of Oliver

DriveBC says Highway 97 is closed at Vaseux Lake

It appears that shattered wine bottles has closed Highway 97 north of Oliver Wednesday afternoon.

Sometime after 4:30 p.m. the bottles shattered onto Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake. It appears the wine bottles were not full of wine from a picture taken at the scene and posted on Facebook.

Several vehicles stopped and people got out to help pick up the glass scattered across both lanes of traffic.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97 is closed at Vaseux Lake. That was posted at 6 p.m.

DriveBC says there was a vehicle incident but it’s unknown if there was a crash. It’s not known what caused the wine boxes to spill onto the road or if the vehicle that they fell from is at the scene with those people helping.

