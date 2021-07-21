Penticton Fire Department and the RCMP are investigating a fire that took place on July 20 at around 10 p.m. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Shed and nearby dumpsters burn in Penticton

Penticton Fire Department and RCMP are investigating

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP are investigating a fire that broke out around 10 p.m. beside the KFC on Main Street on Wednesday night.

The fire scorched the shed behind the property on Okanagan Avenue, which is next door to the KFC.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters also doused two dumpsters located outside the KFC, which were also on fire.

The RCMP have been contacted for further details and this story will be updated.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
Weinstein brought to California to face further rape charges
Next story
RCMP called after decomposed body found by cleanup crew on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

A smoky view of Swiss Peak summit. (Parks Canada photo)
Revelstoke Search and Rescue asks people to stay out of the backcountry

There are over 3,000 people fighting fires in B.C. right now (July 21). (BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo)
Who’s fighting the wildfires in B.C.?

Old Growth Revylution has set up a blockade at the Bigmouth Forest Service Rd. north of Revelstoke to protest old growth logging in the region. (Contributed-Sadie Parr)
Progress with kind words: Old growth blockade almost ready to pull out of Argonaut Creek

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The first use of OMG was in 1917