Sheep honoured at 119th IPE

Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition gearing up for its 119th year with the theme Sheep Thrills

From the iron giants of the Midway to the country barns, the Interior Provincial Exhibition is ready for a year of Sheep Thrills.

Complete with the tagline Ewe Will Love It, it’s the sheep and shepherds’ time to shine at the 119th IPE, which runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 3 in Armstrong, as festival executives gear up for the theme Sheep Thrills.

“The theme and slogan are integral to the look and feel of what the fair will feature/honour/celebrate,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson. “You will see each division honour the sheep theme any way they can. You might even see a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Be ready for sheep shearing, sheep demos and more.”

This year also brings a new partnership as part of the Armstrong IPE’s Charity of Choice each year.

“We are proud to announce the Charity of Choice for the 119th IPE is the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre,” said Lorna Fothergill, executive director. “They are ‘working for a healthier community’. They started in 1993 with an initial focus on early years and have raised up a variety of parent and tottler programs to support families, as well as hosting the local Early Years Committee through our centre.”

One of the considerations each year is the Charity of Choice must have a presence or chapter within the local area of the North Okanagan.

The Enderby and District Community Resource Centre has programs for families, community and senior, including:

Food Bank

Family Place – where parents and their 0-six-year-old children can come and meet, play and enjoy the company of others in the community

Kids & Company – for kids 0-six. Guest speakers, craft time, snacks, stories puzzles

Mother Goose – focuses on the pleasure and power of using rhymes, songs and stories together

Friday Morning Friends – Friday morning drop in for kids

Healthiest Babies – pregnancy outreach program

Food Action – a group that meets to see what can be done to improve food security for Enderby and area citizens

Play in the Park – summer drop in for all ages of children and their families

Art in the Park – summer drop in for ages three-12

The Sunshine Line – seniors calling telephone program

Better At Home – helps seniors with day-to-day tasks by coordinating simple, non-medical services so that they can continue to live independently in their own homes and remain connected to their communities

