Man shot dead in Oliver home

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a shooting which claimed the life of an Oliver man.

On July 17, 2018, at 10:11 p.m., Oliver/Osoyoos RCMP received a report that a man had been shot outside his residence on Wilson Mountain Road in Oliver. Upon attendance, police located the victim and provided immediate medical assistance. The 58-year-old victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate with the assistance of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Regional General Investigative Section. Early indications are that the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 250-469-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.