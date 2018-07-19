(File photo)

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate a shooting which claimed the life of an Oliver man.

On July 17, 2018, at 10:11 p.m., Oliver/Osoyoos RCMP received a report that a man had been shot outside his residence on Wilson Mountain Road in Oliver. Upon attendance, police located the victim and provided immediate medical assistance. The 58-year-old victim was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in to investigate with the assistance of the South Okanagan and Similkameen Regional General Investigative Section. Early indications are that the parties involved are known to each other.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 250-469-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares
Next story
No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

Just Posted

Updated: Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

Wildfires in Mt. Revelstoke National Park not currently a threat to people or assets

Since the lightning storm on Tuesday there have been three fires on… Continue reading

Okanagan residents urged to FireSmart their homes

Regional District of North Okanagan available to help neighbourhoods and groups achieve FireSmart practices

Through your lens: Okanagan wildfires

Check out some of the captivating images and video from social media of the wildfires

Highway 97 closed again due to wildfire

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is being shut down due to wildfires

Update: Wildfire near Peachland doubles in size to 1,000 hectares

Peachland - Evacuation orders have been issued for Brent Road and Highway 97 South properties

BC Games: Opening Ceremony from Laketown Ranch

Hundreds of athletes and thousands of volunteers, coaches, parents and officials

On the street: Kelowna reacts to 2018 wildfires

BC Wildfire is working with local departments to battle multiple blazes near Kelowna.

World’s translators push back on forcing Trump interpreter to testify

Democrats had asked translator to testify about Trump’s lengthy conversation with Putin in Helsinki

No decision on B.C. school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The BC Review Board could not determine whether Gabriel Klein, 21, is fit to stand trial

Update: Size of large fire near Keremeos unknown

Two significant fires are burning in the Lower Similkameen, smoke can be seen as far away as Osoyoos

Man shot dead in Oliver home

RCMP major crime unit investigating after 58-year-old man was shot and killed

Syrian refugees fear for lives at home

Former head of Salmon Arm Refugee Coalition says Canada should be doing more

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire grows to 340 hectares

BC Wildfire is on scene of what is being called the Good Creek blaze

Most Read