Shots fired in Kamloops, one dead

One man and one woman are being treated in hospital following a shooting in Brocklehurst on Friday described by police as targeted.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city believed to be linked to Kamloops’ gang-related drug trade.

Police were called to a home in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road just before 5 p.m. on Friday for a report of shots fired.

Investigators arrived to find two people — a man and a woman — suffering gunshot wounds.

Jason Glover died from his injuries, while a police aren’t commenting on the situation of the second victim.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police are asking “the public to remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity to Mounties.

On Thursday, one man was arrested and another is at large following a robbery-turned-kidnapping believed to be linked to the city’s drug trade.

In that instance, a woman was taken against her will and allegedly transported to Kelowna. She was rescued by police, investigators said, on Friday morning after a vehicle was stopped near Falkland.

Late last month, two people were shot dead within hours of each other at separate hotels in Kamloops. Those slayings are believed by police to be linked to the city’s drug trade.

Another man was killed in October 2018, also believed to be linked to the drug trade.

