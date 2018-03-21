Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

  • Mar. 21, 2018 3:05 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties have confirmed they are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court on Ord Road in Brocklehurst.

The incident occurred at a trailer in the L&E Mobile Park at 1755 Ord Rd. just before 5 a.m.

“Upon arrival, a small fire was discovered outside the residence, as were several shell casings,” CPl. Kelly Butler said, adding witnesses reported seeing a car leaving the area.

Butler said the trailer was unoccupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

Police officers were seen looking for evidence around unit 29, which was cordoned off with police containment tape until mid-Wednesday morning.

Kamloops firefighters also responded. The fire was small and contained to the trailer’s porch area.

Butler said the investigation is continuing. Anybody with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

