Showers to continue today in Revelstoke

Chance of thunderstorms tonight in Revelstoke. (File photo)

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 10 mm. Low 12.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Water pooling between Woolsey Creek FSR; East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park East Boundary.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground from 7 a.m. -7 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: Water pooling between Maley Rd and Canoe St.

Highway 23 south: Water pooling between Shelter Bay Provincial Pk and Big Eddy Rd.

Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd. 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Mowing between Shelter Bay FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Pk. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

For more information see DriveBC.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Lafontaine Rd near Golden, 0.15 Ha, under control.

Graham Creek south of Nakusp, 0.01 Ha, out of control.

For more information see the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.