Shredders stomp the mega ramp at Kelowna brewery

Shredders brought the stoke and snow to Redbird brewing for the fall Rail Jam ski and snowboard competition.

The mega ramp event was organized by Mountain Lifestyle Ski Shop and the UBCO Mountain Riders club.

The idea for a fall event to get people excited for the upcoming ski season came up over breakfast just a few weeks ago.

“We just needed something to get people stoked for winter,” said Liam Groenewegen, president of the Mountain Riders.

Mike Clarke, the owner of Mountain Lifestyle, and Groenewegen, approached Adam Semeniuk, the owner of Redbird and pitched him the idea of hosting a mega ramp and rail competition.

“He said yes right away,” said Clarke.

Coast Exteriors donated the scaffolding for the mega ramp and helped with the set up.

Snow was provided by the Capital News Arena and riders and volunteers helped to shovel the snow out to build a ramp at the brewery.

The event took place on Oct. 12, at 3p.m. and finals began at 6:30p.m.

The riders were competing for bragging rights and new ski gear.

Clarke, the owner of Mountain Lifestyle said that he wants winter sports to be accessible for everyone. By creating community events and selling both new and used gear, he hopes to encourage more people to hit the slopes.

