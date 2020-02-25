Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

A six-week old goat named Zuri, the newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal sanctuary, needs help recovering after losing a foot to frostbite.

Zuri, which is a Swahili word meaning beautiful, was born outside on a very cold night and sustained major frost bite damage to both her back feet. According to Diane Nicholson, one of the owners of the Tappen sanctuary, a vet consultation shortly after Zuri arrived concluded the frostbite was worse on the left foot. As bone damage had set in, Zuri was certain to lose the foot. Since the damaged foot fell off shortly after, Nicholson has been tightly bandaging it so she can walk on it and treating the goat with antibiotics and medicine for pain control.

“The original pain must have been excruciating,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson said Zuri seemed terrified when she first arrived at the sanctuary and the only way to stop the tiny goat’s screaming was to sleep on a recliner with Zuri on her lap. After seven nights of sleeping on the recliner, Nicholson said Zuri now sleeps in a crate beside her bed.

Zuri will need surgery and a prosthetic leg in order to lead a full life. Nicholson said even if only one leg needs the prosthetic, medical costs are expected to total $7,000

Nicholson said it has been a tough winter at the sanctuary with fences damaged by the deep snow and a dwindling supply of hay, but she knew they had to welcome another resident after hearing Zuri’s story.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help pay for Zuri’s medical costs. It can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-zuri-the-baby-goat-walk-and-run.


