Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)

Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

If ever a man lived up to his name, it was Greg Darling.

The well-loved employee at Shuswap microbrewery Crannóg Ales, described by many as a gem, has died.

Crannóg Ales made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday (March 27). Darling would have celebrated his 15th anniversary with the brewery as a driver and brew-hand this coming Thursday, April 1.

It is with heavy hearts that we tell you that our much-loved and indispensable Greg Darling, driver and brew-hand for 15…

Posted by Crannóg Ales on Saturday, March 27, 2021

“He came up from Vancouver to see how he liked it and somehow never left,” said the brewery. “You will all remember his indefatigable energy at festivals and delivering beer and his pride in being such a critical part of the Crannóg team. “

Darling’s long friendship with Crannóg Ales’ owner Brian MacIsaac was evident in their shared love of punk rock, art and do-it-yourself (DIY). In Vancouver, Darling always did high-energy things, from being a bike courier to running a couple of after-hours clubs.

Many will remember Darling from events at the brewery — stage-diving from a stage at a DOA show, belting it out along with the band and dancing like a demon. On top of that, Darling made sure the brewery’s long table dinners were served with grace and style and made sure always to look absolutely smashing.

“We will miss Greg’s sense of humour, his commitment, and his care,” said the Facebook post. “We’ll miss his willingness to pitch in and get stuff done and his high spirits for every festival and event. And his love of kitties. We will miss Greg every day.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Darling’s partner, Debra Wheatley, who was in hospital when Darling died. The fundraiser will help Wheatley deal with the additional costs incurred by Darling’s sudden passing, along with her own health care — not to mention the kitties.

“The need is to cover all the death costs, as well as to help get Debra back and forth to the hospital for her own treatment and to meet costs while she is ill,” said Crannóg Ales’ founder Rebecca Kneen, who launched the page. “Every donation will help, and your support is very much appreciated.”

The goal is to raise the first $5,000 before April 10 to help with a memorial. Funds over that goal will help Wheatley with the next stage. As of Sunday, March 28, the fund had reached $2,610.

READ MORE: Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

READ MORE: More spots on Ale Trail to sample a cool beer


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Obituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds
Next story
UPDATE: One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Just Posted

The Boy’s Ski-Hill on Mount Revelstoke, where Ivind Nelsen made his record jump as the Boy’s World Champion Ski Jumper in 1921. (Nelsen family collection photo, Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 25

Local history recorded by the newspaper

Sometimes it takes awhile to discover who you truly are. Treking through fireweeds in Haines, Alaska, helps. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s important to be true to oneself

After 31 years, I’m finally ready to admit something

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Ryan Handley is the new owner of the recently launched Rooted in Nature store. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New garden store sets root in Revelstoke

It’s located in the Big Eddy

The Revelstoke library. (Facebook)
Revelstoke library needs public support for upgrades

Circulation at the library has returned to 90 % of what it was pre-covid

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

courts
Penticton man accused of assaulting two boys faces two separate criminal trials this week

Bryan Lamb’s trial for the random attack on two young boys continues in April

The B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Inspiration. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels afternoon, evening sailings on most major routes due to strong winds

Wind warning from Environment Canada preceded sailing cancellations

Warm temperatures has led SilverStar Mountain Resort to shut its Putnam Creek backside for the remainder of the season at the end of day Sunday, March 28. (Facebook photo)
Warm temps, party lead to early shutdown of Okanagan resort hot spots

SilverStar Mountain’s Putnam Creek backside will close at end of day Sunday due to warm temperatures; Mountain View Cabin warming hut on nordic trails shut because of party

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crannog Ales, a Shuswap microbrewery, is mourning the death of 15-year employee Greg Darling, a company driver and brew-hand. (Facebook photo)
Shuswap brewery saddened by employee death

Greg Darling was a beloved fixture at Crannog Ales in Sorrento

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Coping with 1,116 pages of the democratic process

Lengthy agenda packages are a sign of government transparency

(File)
UPDATE: One man arrested after 5 people stabbed at Kelowna bush party

Two male youths and three adult men were taken to hospital with stab wounds

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Okanagan

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000; ticket bought in Vernon

Most Read