A unique 1989 Jeep YJ was stolen from the Salmon Arm GM lot on June 17. (Salmon Arm GM/Facebook)

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

A unique Jeep went missing from Salmon Arm GM’s lot in the early hours of Monday, June 17 and the dealership wants it back.

Read More: Hornets take home gold at Interior Spring League Playoffs tournament

Read More: VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

The vehicle in question, a red 1989 Jeep YJ with a distinctive chrome grille and a sizable lift kit and tires installed was seen on Monday around 5 a.m.

Receptionist Daylene Fleming said the dealership received a tip that the Jeep was spotted making the turn onto 10th Avenue SE near Five Corners Pentecostal Church and racing away at a high speed. They were told that a young man, possibly in his mid 20s, was behind the wheel.

Read More: Police request public’s help after cat shot in North Shuswap

Read More: Video: Shuswap Search and Rescue help injured mountain biker

As the vehicle was up for sale when it was stolen, it had no licence plates attached.

Fleming added the Jeep may have been spotted in Kamloops and the RCMP there have been notified.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New trial ordered for man accused of human smuggling in MV Sun Sea case
Next story
Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Just Posted

Priorities highlighted for continued tourism growth in Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has released their Resort Development Strategy for 2019-2021.… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski calls for urgent climate action

Government Business No. 29 motion made by Catherine McKenna, minister of environment.… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Why didn’t the mountain ash bloom?

Question: I’m sure I’m not the only person in Revelstoke who has… Continue reading

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

Murray McLauchlan delights Okanagan crowd

Canadian music icon puts on wonderful two-hour show at Performing Arts Centre

Smoke is reported on Rose Valley Rd. in West Kelowna

West Kelowna Fire Chief says first two grass fires Tuesday were human caused

Life’s work of talented Shuswap sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

College investigates Okanagan physiotherapist

Stephen Witvoet’s matters are currently before the courts

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

MPs hear retired South Okanagan nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Public weighs in Okanagan rail trail parking development

“It was a great evening to interact with the community and hear the input for the property”

Most Read