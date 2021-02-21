The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

Cold night, warm hearts.

The annual Coldest Night of the Year event Saturday, Feb. 20, in Salmon Arm raised $60,288 for the Shuswap Food Action Society, smashing the goal of $40,000.

A total of 46 team and 237 walkers took part with more doing the virtual walk Sunday, Feb. 21. There were 2- and 5-kilometre routes to choose from.

“This kind of support truly makes a huge difference,” wrote the Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm on its Facebook page. “We are a group of dedicated volunteers who feel passionately about everyone having access to an abundance of quality, nutritious food to take great care of themselves and their families.

“Food is the cornerstone – the foundation of wellness – and eating well makes a tremendous difference to our physical health, our mood, our energy to pursue the best life possible and can also help heal the planet.”

The Coldest Night of the Year is a COVID-safe, family-friendly walk to raise money for charities serving people experiencing hunger, hurt and homelessness, and supporting the Shuswap Food Action Society and its programs that aim to decrease the barriers to all residents accessing healthy, affordable local food.

Among the teams taking part were the Shuswap Adventure Girls and their “cute cameraman, Cam.”

“We raised some money, we had a great morning out with a great bunch of friends, we enjoyed our local trails, we hiked with our kids and the sun shone brightly. What more could a bunch of girls ask for,” wrote the adventure girls on the CNOYSA Facebook page.

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison was among the walkers for the City of Salmon Arm Wellness Warriors.

“The Warriors proudly walked in support of food security during the annual Coldest Night of the Year event,” said Harrison. “We couldn’t gather this year, but we were still able to raise funds for our community. Thank you to the Shuswap Food Action Society for organizing this year and for the important work they do in Salmon Arm.”

