Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

Emergency personnel are responding to a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 at the Balmoral Road intersection.

The accident is reported to have occurred in the westbound lane.

An air ambulance is also on scene.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure recently announced its plans to proceed with a reconfiguration of the Balmoral intersection which has seen a “higher than average collision rate over the last decade.”

Read more: Update: Traffic flowing again following two-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Read more: Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity
Next story
Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Okanagan Connector

Westbound traffic is open again but eastbound traffic won’t resume until 8 p.m., according to DriveBC

Pedestrian on Okanagan bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Emergency crews are on scene at the accident on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Most Read