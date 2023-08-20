A spot-sized fire sparked between an area under evacuation alert and another under evacuation order, southwest of Blind Bay, on Aug. 20. (BCWS image)

A spot-sized fire sparked between an area under evacuation alert and another under evacuation order, southwest of Blind Bay, on Aug. 20. (BCWS image)

Shuswap fire sparks near Blind Bay, between areas on evacuation order and alert

Ken Road wildfire is estimated to be spot sized

BC Wildfire Service is reporting a small fire near Blind Bay.

Discovered on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 3:48 p.m., the Ken Road wildfire is estimated to be spot-sized at 0.009 hectares. The fire is southwest of Blind Bay and the Trans-Canada Highway.

The fire sits between an evacuation alert to the north and an order to the south, triggered by the Bush Creek East wildfire, renamed after the merger of the previous East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East fires.

The larger wildfire has been burning out of control for weeks and devastated North Shuswap communities late last week and into the weekend, prompting mass evacuations.

Read more: UPDATE: Fire crews working to protect structures in North Shuswap communities

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Fire crews working to protect structures in North Shuswap communities
Next story
Firefighting equipment stolen including ATVs in North Shuswap

Just Posted

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
City of Vernon extends gratitude to volunteers

Water, snacks and coffee greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon Helps: Where to go for evacuees and animals

Wildfire evacuees Warren Pullen, left, and veteran Rob Pullen sit outside their trailer in the parking lot at an evacuation centre, in Kelowna, B.C., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
500 firefighters battling devastating Kelowna blazes; conditions turning corner

The Village of Lumby, though not directly impacted by wildfires, will be assisting with helping evacuees. (Lumby website photo)
Lumby opens up for overnight camping for wildfire evacuees