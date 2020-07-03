A close up image of an algae bloom in Shuswap Lake near Ashby Point taken in April 2020. (Interior Health photo)

Shuswap Lake algae bloom being monitored, not considered harmful

Dangerous toxins not found in June 30 water quality test

An algae bloom detected in a popular part of Shuswap Lake is not believed to be a risk to people, pets or livestock.

The bloom was spotted in the Canoe and Salmon Arm Bay areas in recent weeks and authorities are monitoring it.

According to the Shuswap Watershed Council it is not considered harmful at this time.

Although some types of algae, such as the blue-green variety, can produce harmful toxins, the council has stated water quality testing done on June 30 did not show significant levels of toxins. The council added that if water quality is compromised, it is Interior Health’s responsibility to post a notice about it which would then be shared by other organizations.

Read More: UPDATE: Highway 1 open to single-lane traffic west of Revelstoke due to flooding

Read More: Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

According to a HealthLink BC document, blue-green algae blooms are natural and found in all kinds of bodies of water but in some cases human activities like agriculture and poorly-functioning septic systems can make blooms more likely. The algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can be harmful to people, pets or livestock that are exposed when they drink or swim in the affected water. Boiling water does not remove the cyanobacteria toxins and special care should be taken to ensure babies are not exposed.

Symptoms of exposure include skin rashes and irritation. According to HealthLink BC, those exposed to contaminated water should rinse themselves with clean water as soon as possible even if symptoms don’t present themselves. Those with symptoms should seek medical attention.

Read More: VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

Read More: Letter: Grateful for Shuswap’s search and rescue volunteers


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Drinking water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms
Next story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open to single-lane traffic west of Revelstoke due to flooding

Just Posted

Guerrilla Gigs replacing Streetfest this summer in Revelstoke

Buy one of 30 tickets the Sunday before the Wednesday show

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open to single-lane traffic west of Revelstoke due to flooding

The highway between Revelstoke and Golden is also open again

Mt. Revelstoke summit and back country closed to dogs permanently

Dogs allowed on-leash only in some other areas

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

Shuswap Lake algae bloom being monitored, not considered harmful

Dangerous toxins not found in June 30 water quality test

Slow season at Okanagan U-pick farms

Lake Country farm owner Bruce Duggan said the rainy weather is turning people away

Not a chef: Cooking in COVID

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Okanagan man who rescued family from fire says it’s him who needed rescuing

Months after saving Linda Pakfec and her family from a burning building, Gord Portman says he’s clean

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Kootnekoff: B.C. Violated French Education Rights

Lawyer Susan Kootnekoff discusses British Columbia’s only French language school board

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

Hwy 1 flooding causes massive delays on certain Arrow Lakes ferry routes

Motorists have been waiting around three hours to get on ferries

Most Read