Shuswap man flees from police with his four-year-old daughter after alleged assault

RCMP, Search and Rescue give chase after Sicamous man says suspect assaulted him

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue assisted Sicamous RCMP locate a man suspected of assault who had fled with his four-year-old daughter.

On Sunday, June 29 at 9:30 p.m., the RCMP were told that a 60-year-old Sicamous man was assaulted in his home on Cambie Solsqua Road near Sicamous by a 52-year-old friend.

Sicamous RCMP officers learned that the suspect, who had been drinking, had fled the residence into a rural area. He had taken his four-year-old daughter with him.

Shuswap Search and Rescue were called because the RCMP were concerned for the well being of the child and wanted to locate the suspect as quickly as possible, who they believed was actively trying to evade them.

At 5 a.m. the following morning, search and rescue team members located the suspect with his daughter in a wooded area.

Police say the man was initially reluctant to release his daughter to the officers or to search and rescue volunteers.

He eventually allowed search and rescue to take the girl to a family member’s house. She was not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody and released on a promise to appear in Salmon Arm court on Aug.14.

Sicamous RCMP are continuing their investigation.

