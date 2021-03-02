In this photo taken in 2014, a Fisheries officer displays a chinook salmon that has been snagged - an illegal method of catching fish that involves hooking them, often in the belly or tail or fins. They often get away but the injuries can lead to death or the inability of a female fish to spawn. (DFO photo)

In this photo taken in 2014, a Fisheries officer displays a chinook salmon that has been snagged - an illegal method of catching fish that involves hooking them, often in the belly or tail or fins. They often get away but the injuries can lead to death or the inability of a female fish to spawn. (DFO photo)

Shuswap man gets more penalties after breaking fishing prohibition

Ashton Creek man gets second prohibition after catching chinook illegally in Shuswap River in 2014

A Shuswap man with a history of fishing illegally in the Shuswap River has received a second five-year fishing prohibition after breaking the first one imposed in 2015.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada issued a news release regarding Frederick Stanley Kent, 60, from the community of Ashton Creek. Kent was found guilty on Dec. 21, 2020 in Salmon Arm Provincial Court of fishing while prohibited, as well as unlawful possession of fish. He was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine, forfeit his fishing equipment and was issued another five-year fishing prohibition.

In sentencing, Judge George Leven pointed to the importance of protecting fragile fish stocks to ensure the survival of the species. He said he hoped the case would serve as a deterrent to others who consider abusing the resource.

The offence took place on Aug. 27, 2019, when fishery officers observed Kent fishing in the Shuswap River from a bridge near Grindrod. Because of his previous offences, the officers were aware that he was under a court-ordered prohibition. His rod and gear were seized and he was issued an appearance notice for court.

Kent received his first five-year prohibition for violations of the Fisheries Act in 2015.

Read more: Fisheries puts a stop to snagging in Shuswap

Read more: New way to report possible fishing violations to DFO

Read more: Man nets fines for illegal catch of 20-pound salmon in Shuswap Lake

A fishery officer explained following the June 9, 2015 court proceedings that about a dozen people had been throwing rocks at fish and then snagging them – a method that involves impaling fish, often in the belly, tail or fins – at the Trinity (or Baxter) bridge over the Shuswap River, about 10 kilometres east of Enderby near Ashton Creek. Using a plainclothes officer who was fishing legally, about a dozen offenders were identified.

The officer said they would throw rocks at the fish to try to direct them off their migratory path over to where the hooks were. As they would swim by, the offenders would reef on the fishing line and try to impale the fish on the hook. Although it causes many injuries, the fish often get away. Then the injuries can lead to death or the inability of a female fish to spawn.

One of the two most prolific offenders caught was Kent, the officer had said. Initially, he was charged with 78 counts, but they were reduced to 15 at the request of the court. He pleaded guilty to 13 of the 15 counts and was fined $4,550. He was also prohibited from fishing in B.C. for five years.

The violations occurred in August and September of 2014 and included: foul-hooking fish; illegal possession; making a false or misleading statement to a fishery officer; molesting fish; exceeding the monthly quota for adult Chinook salmon; and failing to record his catch.

The illegal fishing in 2014 resulted in a decision between the province and Fisheries and Oceans Canada to close all fishing 50 metres upstream and downstream from the Trinity Valley Road Bridge from June 15 to November 15 every year.

The Lower Shuswap River (Region 8) is only open to Chinook harvest for four weeks per year, and strict quotas are in place to ensure survivability of the sensitive Fraser Chinook that migrate from the Pacific Ocean to spawn.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishingSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver officers placed on desk duty after filmed posing next to dead body
Next story
Indigenous consent comes first and last for B.C. industrial projects

Just Posted

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. seniors aged 90+ can start to sign up for vaccination on March 8

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has received a grant for the completion of housing reports for Electoral Areas B, D, and F. (Gerry Leibel photo)
Grant allows Columbia Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

Study toidentify issues such as affordability and accessibility specific to Areas B, D and F

A health-care worker looks at a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Palais de Congress site as Quebec begins mass vaccinations based on age across the province, Monday, March 1, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arriving in Canada this week: Anand

Anita Anand says she’s received assurances from the vaccine manufacturer

Ice rescue on Shannon Lake. Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News.
‘Ice season is over’; West Kelowna crews rescue man from icy lake

A man in his 60’s was pulled from the waters of Shannon Lake after falling through

Kelowna’s lakefront visitor centre is one of 130 around the province. Tourism businesses have been hardest hit by COVID-19 restrictions on travel. (Destination B.C.)
Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

$300M grant program has delivered $50 million so far

The incident happened in downtown Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

The unnamed teen survived a terrifying attack Feb. 21

Ponderosa Primary Care Centre in Penticton is considered a model for care clinics going forward by the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice. (Monique Tamminga)
Mayor of Oliver calls on province to address South Okanagan doctor shortage

‘None of the people in our acquaintance that we’ve come to know here in Oliver have their own doctor’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
Agassiz boy, 11, dies from ‘extensive injuries’: Homicide team

Agassiz RCMP were called out Friday to assist with a child in medical distress

Dr. Amit Desai of St. Francis Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 17. (Photo courtesy of CHI Franciscan)
B.C. has now vaccinated more people from COVID-19 than total confirmed cases

B.C. has reached a milestone, vaccinating roughly 1.6% of its population from the coronavirus

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Concerned residents, business owners launch petition against Penticton homeless shelter

BC Housing wants to extend the ‘temporary’ Victory Church shelter for one year

Most Read