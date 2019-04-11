(Kamloops this Week)

Shuswap man who fatally struck motorcyclist to undergo psychiatric assessment

Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was determined to be not criminally responsible for the crash

  • Apr. 11, 2019 7:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A Shuswap-area man who was driving a truck that struck and killed a motorcyclist near Chase three years ago will undergo a psychiatric assessment to determine his risk to re-offend.

Brian Watson, 60, was killed in a crash on Squilax-Anglemont Road on April 3, 2016. Raymond Edward Swann, 58, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Watson’s death, but that charge was later downgraded to criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Swann admitted to having been behind the wheel at the time his truck struck Watson, but argued he had “a disease of the mind” at the time.

After input from doctors, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley ruled in February that Swann could not be held criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.

READ MORE: Shuswap man found not criminally responsible for death of motorcyclist

Brian Watson was killed in an April 3, 2016, hit-and-run crash in Magna Bay.

During a brief hearing on Wednesday, Dley ordered Swann undergo a risk assessment before receiving a disposition from the B.C. Review Board.

“The focus of that [February] hearing was to determine whether or not Mr. Swann was criminally responsible for his actions,” Dley said.

“That issue is very different than the issue I am dealing with today — and that is whether or not Mr. Swann poses a risk to the public.”

Dley ordered Swann undergo an assessment prior to his disposition by the review board.

Watson worked as a facilities painter for the Kamloops-Thompson school district. His wife, Ila, was present in court for each of Swann’s appearances dating back to 2016.

