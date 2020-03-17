Shuswap mayor urges kindness in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison addresses the city via video to request cooperation and kindness in the face of the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)

The Mayor of Salmon Arm got in front of the video camera to urge kindness and cooperation in the face of the COVID-19 virus.

In a video posted to the the City of Salmon Arm’s Facebook page on Tuesday, March 17, Mayor Alan Harrison said although there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the rapidly spreading pandemic there are things Salmon Arm institutions and residents can do to limit the impact of the virus.

Harrison recommended hygiene measures like regular handwashing, especially after visits to public places. He also suggested self-isolation after returning from abroad and maintaining distance from other people as measures to slow the spread of the virus.

“If you have organized an event where more than 50 people are set to attend, cancel or postpone it,” Harrison said.

In the video the mayor goes on to say the City of Salmon Arm is heeding science-based information from provincial and federal agencies to inform their response to the virus. He said specific details on the city’s plans for mitigating the spread of the virus would be shared on Wednesday, March 18.

Harrison said the city’s primary concerns are the health of city residents and the continued delivery of essential services.

“Ultimately we will need to demonstrate practical and strategic kindness, cooperation and collaboration. We all have a role to play in being the solution to ensuring the well-being of our community,” he said.

The mayor urged residents to reach out if they can offer help or if they are in need of it. He expressed confidence that prudent steps would be taken in the city to both limit the virus’ spread and support those who will suffer as a result of it.



