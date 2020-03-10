The District of Sicamous’ plan to develop a community daycare space is proceeding now that funds from the provincial government for the purchase and renovation of a building have come through. (Contributed)

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate daycare space

More care for pre-school age children is in the works for Sicamous.

The District of Sicamous has announced it has received a provincial government grant applied for through the Community Child Care Space Creation program. The grant, which totals $848,000, will go towards the purchase of 502 Cedar Street, which is currently in use by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Renovations of the space will also be covered by the grant. Once upgraded, the space will be a daycare for children ages 3-5.

Read More: Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

Read More: Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

The new facility will be called the Sicamous Play More Centre; it will be managed by a non-profit society which is yet to be established.

The District of Sicamous stated that once renovations are complete and the society is formed, more information will be released on how residents can register their children for care at the centre.

Read More: Sicamous RCMP ticket Calgary driver for failing to stop for police, excessive speed

Read More: Vehicle stolen from Calgary recovered in Shuswap


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan woman’s home ransacked by intruders
Next story
Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Just Posted

Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control

The control work is planned for Mar. 11

Revelstoke residents reminded to lock up garbage as first bear of 2020 spotted

Revelstoke Bear Aware put out the warning March 10 on social media

Revelstoke Mountain Resort celebrated International Women’s Day with She Patrol

It was the first year for the event

LETTER: Densification is right, if well thought out

Open letter to Revelstoke city council and OCP planning team: I am… Continue reading

Revelstoke Local Food Initiative farmers’ market wins award

BC Association of Farmers’ Markets gives out industry awards annually

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

Okanagan flood risk lowered after regional snowpack decreases

Between February and March, the region’s snowpack declined by 14%

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Surrey man accused of West Kelowna murder ‘shocked’ when told he was being investigated

Nurses who attended to Danjou described him as compliant and emotionless during his time in hospital

Most Read