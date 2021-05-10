Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail pilot project to start this year

Grant funding received for section of trail in Enderby, Splatsin territory

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail ownership partners were awarded a grant for $250,000 to support construction of a pilot section of trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)

Recently received grant funding will help build the first section of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail.

On Monday, May 10, government partners behind the Sicamous-to-Armstrong rail trail project announced they had received a $250,000 grant to construct a portion section of trail within City of Enderby and Splatsin territory later this year.

The money for this pilot project comes from Targeted Regional Tourism Development Initiative funds, from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport.

“Working collectively with the rail trail team, operations and planning staff in each of the jurisdictions are developing standards for the pilot project,” reads a related May 10 media release. “This includes vegetation restoration and landscaping, trail amenities and signage, as well as addressing invasive plants.”

Fundraising for the project continues, and donations can be made at ShuswapNorthOkanaganRailTrail.ca/donate.

The Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail is currently closed to all traffic and trespassers may be fined.

