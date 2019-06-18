Shuswap police request public’s help after cat shot in shoulder

Chase RCMP seeking information, small calibre bullets lodged in shoulder of pet

  • Jun. 18, 2019 12:08 p.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP are requesting the public’s help regarding the shooting of a domestic cat.

On Thursday, June 13, the Chase detachment received a report of a cat with gunshot injuries on Holding Road in Lee Creek.

The owner of the cat reported noticing the cat was injured. Police report that X-rays taken by a veterinarian show what appear to be small calibre bullets lodged in the cat’s shoulder.

Suspects in the incident are unknown and police are asking the public to call the Chase Detachment with any information at 250-679-3221.

Read more: B.C. cat recovering, loses eye after being shot 9 times with pellet gun

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment
Next story
Who should bear the financial risk of flooding? Here are three options

Just Posted

Priorities highlighted for continued tourism growth in Revelstoke

The City of Revelstoke has released their Resort Development Strategy for 2019-2021.… Continue reading

MP Wayne Stetski calls for urgent climate action

Government Business No. 29 motion made by Catherine McKenna, minister of environment.… Continue reading

Stoked on Science: Why didn’t the mountain ash bloom?

Question: I’m sure I’m not the only person in Revelstoke who has… Continue reading

Revelstoke cadets host 67th annual Ceremonial Review

Revelstoke’s 2458 Rocky Mountain Ranger Army Cadets hosted their 67th annual Ceremonial… Continue reading

Construction and wildfires in the area

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: A few showers ending this morning then… Continue reading

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Okanagan library branch back in business after Monday closure

Discovery of unknown powdery substance in Vernon book return prompts evacuation, closure

Hergott: Contribution and Expectation of a will

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues his column on wills

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

Beloved South Okanagan baker dies

Beloved baker Ben Manea died suddenly on June 15, bakery to operate for one final week

Knife-wielding man robs South Okanagan pizza shop

RCMP are looking for the suspect who was wearing a ski mask

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read