Shuswap RCMP ask for help in locating woman wanted for alleged theft

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate a Tappen woman.
Sgt. Simon Scott said Tyra Sim, 24, is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.
Sim is described as 157 centimetres or 5 foot 2 inches, 45 kilograms or 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyra Sim is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
