Shuswap RCMP officers make arrest in string of thefts

A 38-year-old man is in custody charged with possesion of stolen property and resisting arrest

The Chase and Salmon Arm RCMP made an arrest in Blind Bay in connection with a string of thefts in Enderby, Armstrong and Sicamous.

On Oct. 18 officers spotted a black Ford F-350 parked on the side of Squilax-Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek and determined it was stolen. When officers approached the vehicle two men fled and could not be located. Along with the truck, which had been stolen from the Enderby area, the police recovered an ATV stolen in Armstrong.

The RCMP also believe the truck was used in the theft of a John Deere excavator in the Sicamous area. The thefts of all three vehicles occurred overnight on Oct. 17.

On Oct. 22 the excavator was recovered by the Revelstoke RCMP.

On the evening of Oct. 26, 38-year-old Paul Joseph Bessette was arrested at a residence in Blind Bay for possession of the truck and ATV police recovered on Oct. 18. A 2016 GMC truck stolen from the Kelowna area was recovered from the property where the arrest was made.

Charges related to this arrest include: Possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of stolen property under $5,000; failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance and resisting arrest.

Following an Oct. 29 court appearance in Kamloops, Bessette remains in custody.

Police continue to investigate the property stolen from and recovered in the Shuswap.

