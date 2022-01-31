Salmon Arm RCMP responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch found a Shuswap resident had died in a single-vehicle collision along Black Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch found a Shuswap resident had died in a single-vehicle collision along Black Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (File photo)

Shuswap resident killed in single-vehicle collision

RCMP, paramedics responded to report of vehicle in ditch on Black Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday near Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 28, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said emergency responders located the vehicle and its sole occupant, a 58-year-old resident of the area, was found dead at the scene.

West said the vehicle had lost control on a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

“Evidence at the scene indicated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” said West.

Read more: Man sues Penticton 7-Eleven

Read more: UPDATE: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopen in both directions west of Revelstoke

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

RCMPSalmon Arm

Previous story
VIDEO: Protesters show no sign of rolling off as Ottawa residents brace for more disruption
Next story
Supporters of Shuswap amputee fundraising for the most ‘badass advanced prosthetic’

Just Posted

Google Maps.
Major crimes investigating body discovered in rural Kamloops

The Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, for avalanche control activity. No detour will be available. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Avalanche control complete; Highway 1 reopen in both directions west of Revelstoke

Busy weekend in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League
Sicamous Eagles add to 100 Mile House’s woe

(www.wildexplained.com)
Morning start: Kangaroos can’t move backwards