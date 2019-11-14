A handmade jewelry box containing the cremated remains of its owner’s father was stolen from a Sicamous storage locker. (RCMP Photo)

Shuswap resident seeks return of stolen jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was taken from a storage locker

A Sicamous resident is seeking the return of her father’s cremated remains after they were stolen from a storage locker.

Police report a distinctive wooden jewelry box was taken from a storage locker on Sicamous’ Hillier Road. It was a wedding gift for the victim. The box contained the ashes of her late father.

The theft was reported to the RCMP on Nov. 12 and investigators believe it took place between Nov. 9 and 12.

Read More: Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Read More: Salmon Arm family doctor shortage putting health-care needs at risk

Police say the thief or thieves may not have known what jewelry box contained, and that it can be returned to the Sicamous RCMP detachment’s front counter, no questions asked. Arrangements will be made for it to be returned it to its rightful owner.

Three other storage lockers at the same facility were broken into. A report from the Sicamous RCMP states that larger valuable items such as gasoline generators, leather furniture and fishing gear were not taken.

Read More: Local pilot takes part in Salmon Arm’s first Remembrance Day flyover

Read More: Students, staff glad to be back at Sicamous elementary school

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the jewellery box is urged to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. Information can also be shared while maintaining complete anonymity by calling Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Okanagan mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Just Posted

Cloudy in Revelstoke today

High four degrees

Chasing a Trace wolverine movie showing in Revelstoke Nov. 28

Learn more about the regional project Wolverine Watch

Mainly cloudy in Revelstoke today

High four degrees

Mike Field Quintet playing in Revelstoke this Friday

The band is known for their bright and energetic music

Going by electric car: Revelstoke adventurer does 100 summits without fossil fuels

Documentary Electric Greg showing in Revelstoke Nov. 30

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

North Okanagan mom cherishes life-saving alert dog

Carrie Lemay, single mom and a diabetic, welcomed Freckles, an alert guide dog, into her life

Dream funds serve up dream kitchen for Okanagan organization

CMHA upgrades space thanks to Kalamalka Dream Auction donation

Shuswap resident seeks return of stolen jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was taken from a storage locker

Province commits to supporting Indigenous tourism growth in B.C.

The Indigenous Tourism Accord signed during conference in Kelowna

‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help

Lindsay Buziak was stabbed to death on Feb. 2, 2008 in Saanich. Her case is unsolved.

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

B.C. First Nation Chief Ed John faces historic sex charges

John served as minister for children and families under then-premier Ujjah Dosanjh

Vernon councillor suggests homeless set up camp at city hall

Overnight camping in city parks is only permitted between dusk and 9 a.m. in specific parks

Most Read