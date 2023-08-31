Shuswap residents urged to take part in upcoming Global Climate Action Strike

A crowd of more than 150 people walked on Friday, Sept. 20 from the Ross Street Plaza, down Lakeshore, up to the highway and to city hall to gather to hear a number of speeches on climate action on Sept. 20, 2019. (File photo)

Our region has faced tremendously challenging times this year.

The warm and dry weather this spring and summer have led to a record-breaking wildfire season in B.C. and Canada. Weather extremes across the globe have scientists worried that something has changed, stating this summer is “screaming climate change”.

While we as individuals can do a lot, many are asking why governments are not doing more to reduce CO2 emissions when the risks to health and the environment have been known for decades.

This September, Fridays For Future (FFF) Global Climate Strike will be happening in hundreds of countries across the world. The Shuswap Climate Action Society (SCAS) and Chase Environmental Action Society believe it is time to raise our voices and let our communities, friends and all levels of government know that it is well past time to act in earnest to reduce GHG emissions.

Bring your signs! On Friday Sept. 15, at 1 p.m., we will assemble at the Ross St Plaza. From there we will walk through downtown to city hall and back to the Ross Street Plaza, where guest speakers will advocate for positive climate action.

We are hoping for a huge turnout to help demonstrate community support for strong climate action going forward, so please join us.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the SCAS welcomes Seth Klein Comes to Salmon Arm. Klein will be speaking at the First Community Church on at 7 p.m. (450 Okanagan Ave., SE) as one of four stops on his speaking tour through the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Klein is a policy consultant, speaker, researcher and author of A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. He served for 22 years as the founding director of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) and is the Director of Strategy with the Climate Emergency Unit. He is also a regular columnist with the National Observer, and an adjunct professor with Simon Fraser University’s Urban Studies program. We can think of no better person to speak to what is needed to address the climate crisis.

Admittance is free but donations will be welcomed at the door. Many thanks to our co-sponsors, Vernon Sustainable Environmental Network Society, Shuswap Environmental Action Society, and the First Community Church for helping to make this event happen.

Submitted by the Shuswap Climate Action Society

