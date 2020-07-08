As of July 6, 2020, flows in the Shuswap River were at 316 cubic meters per second with a level of 4.134 metres. (City of Enderby photo)

Shuswap River levels declining but remain ‘unseasonably high’

Users warned that some recreational activities common this time of year may not yet be safe

Water levels in the Shuswap River are on the decline, but the river remains higher than usual for this time of year compared to recent high-water seasons.

Due to unsettled weather and elevated levels in the South Thompson, the river levels remain “unseasonably high,” according to Tate Bengtson, chief administrative officer for the City of Enderby.

As of July 6 the river flows were at 316 cubic meters per second with a level of 4.134 metres.

Those figures are well above those recorded this time last year, when the river was flowing at 131 cubic metres per second. On July 6, 2018 the river had a flow of 211 cubic metres per second, and on the same day in 2017 it had a flow of 191 cubic metres per second.

“However, the outlook is positive, with the river flow rate predicted to decline gradually but steadily over the next 10 days,” Bengtson said.

The BC River Forecast Centre is continuing a high stream flow advisory for the Shuswap River due to flooding at low-lying areas.

Those using the river for recreation are strongly advised to be aware of the heightened risks of being on or near a body of water at times of increased flow rate, level, and temperature.

“As the river remains unseasonably fast, high, and cold, some activities that may have normally occurred on the river at this time in prior years remain unsafe,” Bengtson said.

For more information, visit the Shuswap River Ambassadors Facebook page.

