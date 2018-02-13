Shuswap Search and Rescue prepare to go down an embankment to help rescue an injured snowmobiler. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue helped get an injured snowmobiler to safety late Monday afternoon.

A 20-year-old woman lost control of the snowmobile she was riding in the Fly Hills and went over a steep embankment, injuring her back in the process.

The call for help went out just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Members of the group the injured woman was riding with built a fire to keep her warm while 11 members of Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) were on their way to assist.

John Schut, with Shuswap Search and Rescue, says a rope system had to be put in place to bring the woman in a stretcher up the bank.

The injured was brought to ambulance and was transported to hospital just before 6 p.m., Feb. 12.

Members of the search team completed the call by 7 p.m.

Previous story
Your Feb. 13 Morning Brief
Next story
City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

Just Posted

Project Prom aims to pair students with dresses

“You can look just as good on a budget,” says organizer

City plows through nearly $600K for snow removal in January

Staff facing challenges due to vehicles not following parking bylaws

Winter driving conditions in effect on highways around Revelstoke

Compact snow with slippery sections on most roads

Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Woman lost control of machine, went over embankment in the Fly Hills

Owner refutes recycling complaint

Environment Canada looks into alleged violation, makes no public comment.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

B.C. logging truck driver saves moose calf from snowbank

The Vanderhoof man rescued the calf after it got stuck upside down in the snow

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team admits to fraud in unrelated case

Mike Gould pledged to donate $7.5 million, but Kimberley Dynamiters have yet to receive any cash

B.C. sledge hockey player makes Canada’s Paralympic team for second time

The Paralympic medallist from Quesnel will head to PyeongChang to compete

B.C. RCMP investigating ‘senseless’ duck deaths

Two-door Audi intentionally sped through flock in Cranbrook

RCMP search stolen car, find drugs and a shotgun

Two arrested in downtown Salmon Arm on Feb. 12.

MLA apologizes for joke at B.C. Indigenous basketball tournament

North Coast representative Jennifer Rice’s attempt at humour fell flat

Most Read