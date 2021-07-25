Shuswap town hosting community meeting Sunday afternoon to update fire situation

Community invited to attend today, July 25, 3 p.m. at Sicamous Curling Rink or via Zoom conferencing

The Two Mile Road wildfire burning on Tuesday evening, July 20. (Hannah Byron photo)

The community in and surrounding Sicamous is invited to a special meeting Sunday, July 25, at 3 p.m. at the Sicamous Curling Rink.

The meeting will be to update the Two Mile wildfire situation surrounding the community.

“We want as many people as they can to attend the meeting,” said Tracy Hughes, communications manager for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

If you can’t make it to the meeting in person, you can attend by Zoom conference. The link is available here, and through the District of Sicamous website.

As of Sunday morning, the Two Mile wildfire remains at 1,000-plus hectares in size. Highway 97A between Sicamous and Enderby remains closed and there are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

BC Wildfire Service still has 28 firefighters working the fire, Structural Protection Units (SPU) remain on scene and have day and night crews set up.

