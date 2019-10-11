A section of Highway 1 is closed in both directions due to a car crash between White Creek Frtg and Ford Rd. Emergency vehicles were on scene just after 6 a.m. Friday. (Photo: DriveBC)

Shuswap vehicle crash shuts down Highway 1 both ways

The crash occurred between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd., north of Tappen, just after 6 a.m.

A vehicle crash has shut down Highway 1 in both directions a few kilometres north of Tappen Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between White Creek Frtg. and Ford Rd. just after 6 a.m. where they’re still assessing the scene.

More than two kilometres of the highway has been closed. Traffic is now being detoured via Hwy 97 and Hwy 97A. More information to come.

