Shuswap wildfires continue to grow, but calmer winds reduce fire activity

Lee Creek has been less impacted than Scotch Creek and Celista areas, according to BC Wildfire Serivice

A structure in the Scotch Creek area of the Shuswap destroyed by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)

After a harrowing day and night of firefighting at two major wildfires in the Shuswap on Friday, conditions aren’t as conducive to fire growth Saturday — but affected communities are far from being in the clear.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has combined with the Bush Creek East wildfire, and more fire growth is expected in the coming days.

Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says winds are expected to top out around 15 to 20 km/h Saturday, making for much more manageable conditions than yesterday, when winds hit 60 to 70 km/h in some areas.

“What we are expecting to see (Saturday) is those sustained milder winds with the increased hot and dry temperatures,” Desrosiers said.

“One positive that did help to mitigate fire behaviour slightly overnight was we had very low temperatures on the Bush Creek East fire, “she added. “We had temperatures measured at about 5 C with relative humidity around 85 per cent, so good overnight recovery which is something that we haven’t seen for quite some time. So that was able to calm things down overnight and reduce the impact that maybe we would have otherwise seen.”

However, increased temperatures and winds later the day Saturday have likely increased fire activity and there is still potential for “extreme fire behaviour,” Desrosiers said.

A BC Wildfire crew is currently stationed on the north side of Little Shuswap Lake in the Quaaout Lodge area, working to slow the wildfire’s spread towards the southwest.

The fire is still spreading eastward towards Celista, an evacuated area. Meanwhile, the fire behaviour in Lee Creek is significantly lower than the Celista and Scotch Creek areas, where the fire continues to grow on a ridge upslope of Shuswap Lake.

“The impact to Lee Creek is less substantial fire-wise than Scotch Creek and Celista,” Desrosiers said.

A 10-kilometre planned ignition line from Holding Road to the Scotch Creek area has held since it was lit on Thursday, Desrosiers confirmed.

A BC Wildfire Service camp of up to 450 firefighters, emergency personnel and support staff was evacuated from the Squilax air strip Friday afternoon. Those in the camp were relocated to Kamloops. BC Wildfire Service is hoping to re-establish another camp in the Shuswap soon, but there is currently no word on when that will happen.

The fire has impacted the Holding Road bridge, and that road is currently not passable. Other bridges along Squilax-Anglemont Road were not impacted by the fire and had structure protection equipment set up on them Friday.

“The fire did reach the bridges last night and we had firefighters doing active fire suppression on those bridges, and the bridge coming into Scotch Creek is passable,” Desrosiers said.

Evacuation orders and alerts in the Shuswap may change based on fire activity Saturday, Desrosiers cautioned.

She stressed the importance of obeying alerts and orders to allow firefighters to focus on firefighting.

“It really does make our job dramatically easier when people (follow alerts and orders),” she said. “I know it’s incredibly stressful for residents, but it allows the firefighters and the first responders to do their job and focus on firefighting as opposed to supporting those evacuations. It’s incredibly taxing on our personnel.”

Residents are advised to monitor the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website for updates on evacuation alerts and orders. As well, download the Alertable app to receive updates as they happen.

Brendan Shykora

B.C. Wildfires 2023bc wildfiresFire evacuationSalmon Armwildfire