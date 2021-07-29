Shuswap wildfires grow hundreds of hectares

The Hunakwa and Two Mile fires both grew on July 29 according to the CSRD

The Two Mile wildfire has grown by at least 200 hectares according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (CSRD photo)

The Hunakwa and Two Mile wildfires both grew according to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

In the CSRD’s evening update, the Hunakwa fire upgraded to an estimated 2,700 hectares in size, while the Two Mile grew by 200 hectares to an estimated 1,200.

Heavy smoke has made the Two Mile estimate very rough, as planes have been unable to fly around the perimeter of the fire to get an accurate measurement.

There are 35 firefighters working on the fire, and crews are working to expand previous constructed fire guards.

There have been no updates to the existing Hunakwa wildfire evacuation alerts and orders, and their status is being regularly re-evaluated.

The fire is reportedly spreading north away from the community of Seymour Arm, but there was increased activity on the eastern flank.

B.C. Wildfire Service is keeping a close eye on the fire for opportuninities to bring their aerial support back into action.

