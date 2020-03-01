Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Paige Reinelt shows off her tattoos for her entry in Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition. (Selina Photography)

A Shuswap woman is competing to become the new face of an international tattoo magazine but needs your help to do so.

Paige Reinelt from Sorrento is a contestant in Inked Magazine’s Cover Girl competition, the top prize for which is appearing on the magazine’s front page and $25,000. The competition is won and lost by how many votes each contest is able to generate. Out of dozens of contestants, Reinelt has made it to the top 10.

Reinelt, a self described “tattoo addict,” has 21 tattoos, getting one or two more added every year since she was 17.

The final round of public voting for Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition takes place between April 3 and April 9. (Selina Photography)

“Every tattoo I have has a special meaning to them, each has a story behind them,” Reinelt said. “Most of them are Tim Burton inspired because he is my favourite director, and I feel his style represents my personality.”

Reinelt says that if she were to win the competition, the $25,000 would be put towards personal loans and to her children’s education.

“Being able to win a contest like this, in a way I would be able to hopefully inspire other women built like me to get out and do something that makes you happy,” she said.

Votes for Reinelt can be cast on her page on Inked Magazine’s website.

The final round of voting starts April 3 and ends April 9.

