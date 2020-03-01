Paige Reinelt shows off her tattoos for her entry in Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition. (Selina Photography)

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

A Shuswap woman is competing to become the new face of an international tattoo magazine but needs your help to do so.

Paige Reinelt from Sorrento is a contestant in Inked Magazine’s Cover Girl competition, the top prize for which is appearing on the magazine’s front page and $25,000. The competition is won and lost by how many votes each contest is able to generate. Out of dozens of contestants, Reinelt has made it to the top 10.

Reinelt, a self described “tattoo addict,” has 21 tattoos, getting one or two more added every year since she was 17.

The final round of public voting for Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition takes place between April 3 and April 9. (Selina Photography)

Read more: Okanagan pilot takes another crack at being Maxim’s next cover girl

Read more: B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Read more: Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

“Every tattoo I have has a special meaning to them, each has a story behind them,” Reinelt said. “Most of them are Tim Burton inspired because he is my favourite director, and I feel his style represents my personality.”

Reinelt says that if she were to win the competition, the $25,000 would be put towards personal loans and to her children’s education.

“Being able to win a contest like this, in a way I would be able to hopefully inspire other women built like me to get out and do something that makes you happy,” she said.

Votes for Reinelt can be cast on her page on Inked Magazine’s website.

The final round of voting starts April 3 and ends April 9.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Paige Reinelt shows off her tattoos for her entry in Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition. (Selina Photography)

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway 97C reopened between Merritt and Kelowna
Next story
Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closed east of Golden due to rockslide

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Golden due to a… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP wants public’s help to ID thieves

The thefts were at Revelstoke Lodge and Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Rain continuing for Revelstoke

High five degrees

Developer of RV resort west of Revelstoke ordered to stop selling lots

The Superintendent of Real Estate has serious concerns that buyers may not receive their purchase

Trans Canada east of Revelstoke to be closed overnight

The highway will reopen at 10 a.m. Feb. 29

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway traffic closed west of Chase

According to Drive BC, a vehicle incident has caused the closure.

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

UPDATE: Highway 97C reopened between Merritt and Kelowna

Eastbound lanes were closed between Brenda Mine Road and Pennask Summit for around three hours

Suspicious death in Vernon hotel under investigation

The incident is being treated as suspicious in nature

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Most Read