Leanne Torio travelled to different law courts throughout the region to advocate for family court reform. Her protest culminated at the Salmon Arm law courts on Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Leanne Torio is finished her one-person campaign for court reform.

Over the past month, Torio travelled to different law courts throughout the Shuswap to advocate for family court reform. Torio’s campaign was brought into action by a divorce that sent her through the Canadian legal system for two years, most of the time representing herself.

“I just want to warn the people before they go up into family court of some of the pitfalls. Some of the stuff that they need to look out for,” Torio said.

Her last protest was at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Wednesday, Aug. 21. She listed her goals for the project as establishing mandatory mediation between couples and increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves in court.

