Sicamous man wins $50K on scratch and win ticket

Harold Fitzpatrick of Sicamous won $50,000 from a scratch and win ticket. (BCLC photo)

A Sicamous man is $50,000 richer.

Harold Fitzpatrick won the cash from a scratch and win ticket he bought from Eagle Valley Pharmacy.

According to a British Columbia Lottery Corporation press release, Fitzpatrick said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he’d won.

“It feels really good. It makes me feel special and blessed,” said Fitzpatrick, who hasn’t decided what he’s going to do with the money.

Read more: Sicamous supportive of immigration program that could help businesses find employees

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous