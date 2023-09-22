Sicamous RCMP arrest man found asleep in stolen truck

The driver was determined to be connected to fuel thefts from a local business

Sicamous RCMP arrested a man found in a stolen truck after determining he is connected to two fuel thefts at a local business. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous RCMP arrested a man wanted for fuel thefts after finding him asleep in a stolen truck.

On Sept. 17 around 8 a.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a call about a suspicious pickup truck parked on Oak Avenue.

Officers found a 27-year-old man asleep in the truck. He is well-known to police, said Sgt. Andrew Maclean in a media release.

The driver woke up and attempted to flee the scene in the truck, which police determined to be stolen, but officers had deflated the tires and were able to take the man into custody.

Further investigation revealed the man was linked to two fuel thefts from D Dutchman Dairy on Maier Road in Sicamous, days before the arrest. During one of those thefts, the property owner had confronted the suspect and was bear sprayed by the thief, said Maclean.

Police are recommending 12 Criminal Code charges against the man, who is still in custody.

RCMPSicamousstolen truck