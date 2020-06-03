Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

The RCMP pulled over a car travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway in the middle of Sicamous on June 1.

An officer from the Sicamous RCMP detachment spotted a Honda Civic approaching his vehicle near the Rauma Avenue intersection at approximately 9 p.m. According to police, a radar gun reading showed the car was travelling at 121 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“This area, although part of the Trans-Canada Highway, is populated by several businesses and residential streets which directly access the highway. The driver had driven through an 80 km/h zone before entering the 60 km/h zone for several hundred metres before he was stopped. The rate of speed in this populated area posed a significant risk to public safety,” a press release from Sgt. Murray McNeil reads.

The driver, a 27-year-old Surrey resident, was issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.



